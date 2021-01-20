Chevrolet officially announced that it will join hands with Walt Disney World to put together unique content "showcasing the magic of going electric."More specifically, the automaker will draw attention to its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

The Bolt EV has sold relatively well for an EV, but not nearly as well as it should have. When we used to track EV sales at InsideEVs, the Bolt often ended the month or the quarter near the top of our list. However, it was directly competing with the Tesla Model 3, which made its sales look small.

Since then, General Motors has continued to expand and announce its ramped up electric car future. It's also getting more aggressive with its EV marketing campaign. This is because it doesn't matter how many electric vehicles an automaker plans to make, it matters how many they can actually sell.

We know that GM's next all-new electric vehicle will be the GMC Hummer EV, which is a pricey and highly capable electric pickup truck. It will compete with the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. However, arriving to market ahead of the Hummer EV, we have the completely redesigned 2022 Bolt EV, as well as the all-new Bolt EUV.

In the Chevrolet/Disney teaser video released today (video above) Chevy made it official, the Bolt EUV will be revealed to the world on Sunday, February 14. It's the magic of Disney, the magic of electric propulsion, and the magic of love all working together to bring attention to GM's upcoming transition to an electric future. Chevrolet shares:

"Realizing the dream of an all-electric future will require more than just technology — it’s about having the desire, imagination and ingenuity to build a better tomorrow. As Chevrolet takes the next steps on its journey to a zero-emissions future, the brand is teaming up with Walt Disney World® to reveal the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV and show how magic can take place when the imagination is electrified. Join Chevrolet on Sunday, Feb. 14 to watch the journey unfold."

Let us know what you think of GM's new campaign. Will the new Bolt EV, Bolt EUV, and GMC Hummer EV mark a major turning point for the legacy automaker?