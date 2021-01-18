One of the best parts about owning an electric car is charging at home. However, on a road trip, you'll have to use public fast-charging. The Supercharger network makes Tesla ownership convenient, but you still need to plan ahead to make sure there are chargers on your route and build in time to "fuel" up.

There are many variables involved when it comes to EV charging. If you own a non-Tesla EV, you'll have to get acquainted with the different types of public chargers and fast chargers on your routes. Tesla Superchargers tend to get credit for their consistency and ease of use. However, while many Superchargers are of the V2 variety, new installations use the newer, faster, V3 technology.

When you're planning a road trip, you need to make sure there will be Superchargers on your route. In addition, you should figure out how long it will take you to charge, so you can build that into your overall trip time. Our friends at All Electric Family own a Tesla Model X, which they use for frequent road trips. They've provided the above video to help us understand how long it takes to charge the electric crossover from "empty" to "full" using Tesla's V2 Superchargers.

It's important to note that you probably won't be charging from 0% to 100% often, and it's not recommended. In addition, there's an increasing chance that you'll happen upon a V3 Supercharger, which may speed up your charging time. However, having a solid idea of a worst-case scenario (zero to 100 on V2) should help you plan ahead best. For prospective Tesla owners, this should also factor into your buying decision.

When Steve first plugs in the Model X, it estimates that charging will take 1 hour and 10 minutes. However, Steve thinks it will take a bit longer. After nearly two hours of charging, it appears it's going to be a long time to 100%. At this point, the Model X is charging very slowly, which is exactly what happens once the car edges closer to a full charge. After 2 hours and 20 minutes, the car says the charging is completed.

Keep in mind, in addition to other reasons, such as the life of the battery, this is why people rarely charge to 100 percent. The Model X hit 80% rather quickly, (almost exactly one hour) and the driver could have been back on the road. Waiting for that last 20% just doesn't make much sense in most cases, but it's still helpful to know how long it might take.

Check out the video for more details. Then, share your thoughts and advice in the comment section below.