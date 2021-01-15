Mercedes-Benz has teased today a new image of the interior of the upcoming all-electric compact crossover/SUV EQA model, scheduled for the unveiling on January 20, 2020.

This new model (a sister model to GLA), is already in production at the Rastatt plant, Germany and should be available in the European dealerships as early as Spring 2021. In the future, it will be produced also at the Beijing plant, China (for the local market).

Mercedes-Benz EQA new spy photo (front three-quarters) Mercedes-Benz EQA new spy photo (rear three-quarters)

Mercedes-Benz said that at first there will be introduced the single-motor EQA 250 version with a power output of 140 kW. That's the first number that we got.

At a later point there will be additional, more capable versions with power output above 200 kW (the precise value was not disclosed) and all-wheel drive (dual motor).

"The new EQA takes all the positive features of its sister model GLA and combines them with a highly efficient electric drive. With an output of 140 kW, the EQA 250 demonstrates how the brand with the star envisions tailor-made e-mobility for the diverse needs of young, urban target groups. After the market launch, further power levels up to over 200 kW as well as a variant with all‑wheel drive will successively follow."

The German manufacturer highlighted that the standard navigation system will propose the fastest routes, taking into account the ongoing range simulations and necessary charging stops, topography and the weather.

It's great that Mercedes-Benz has developed such features, not only for the EQA, but also for the entire - quickly expanding - EQ family.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQA new spy photos

27 Photos

The video presentation to be released on the EQA website at 11:00 a.m. (CET).