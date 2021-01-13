Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta tester Dirty Tesla has provided a video update suggesting the technology is "getting better!" He takes us on a long drive to demonstrate and discuss the technology's progress.

Most Tesla FSD Beta testers continue to insist that the technology is improving. This makes perfect sense since it's getting exposure to a growing number of situations, and reportedly "learning" in the process. However, it's hard to put a finger on it all.

At InsideEVs, we aren't Tesla FSD Beta testers, so we can't chime in on the improvements or lack thereof. However, we can share updated videos and let you decide. To suggest that the technology hasn't changed or improved over time would be somewhat unfair since we know Tesla has pushed several updates through.

At this point, it's not really a question of whether or not there have been improvements, but rather, how much has it improved, and what is the practical potential? Arguably more importantly, when (if ever) will Tesla's FSD actually be able to drive the car completely unassisted? Are Tesla robotaxis a reality in the near future?

Below, you'll find a few additional recent articles highlighting videos of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta improvements. Some people weren't happy with the timelapse video and don't believe the technology piloted from San Francisco to Los Angeles without intervention, so the beta tester has provided the full, unedited 5-hour video as proof.

For those who have an unlimited amount of time, you can check that out at the bottom of the article. While you watch, you also get to listen to a lengthy podcast with Elon Musk.

Have a look at the latest video, as well as the others, and let us know if you think Tesla's FSD has improved? Dramatically? Marginally? Is it all a fraud? Is this the future? We'd love to learn what you think.