Last year, General Motors sold some 2.9 million vehicles in China, which unfortunately for the company is several percent less than in 2019 (3.09 million) and 28% less compared to 2017 (4.04 million).

The good thing is that the sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) - all-electric and plug-in hybrids - have quadrupled year-over-year in 2020, although GM does not reveal the exact volume.

During the next five years (2021-2025), more than 40% of new model launches willo be NEVs, which means that also the volume should gradually drift more towards 40% we guess.

We don't know exact numbers, but it's not a mystery that the best-selling NEVs in the GM's portfolio in China were actually the tiny Wuling (Hong Guang MINI EV) and Baojun (E300 and E300 PLUS) models, produced by the joint venture between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors.

The Hong Guang MINI EV noted over 117,000 sales in 2020 in just several months since its launch in July 2020.

