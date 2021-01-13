But most of the volume was carried out by the tiny Baojun and Wuling EVs.
Last year, General Motors sold some 2.9 million vehicles in China, which unfortunately for the company is several percent less than in 2019 (3.09 million) and 28% less compared to 2017 (4.04 million).
The good thing is that the sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) - all-electric and plug-in hybrids - have quadrupled year-over-year in 2020, although GM does not reveal the exact volume.
During the next five years (2021-2025), more than 40% of new model launches willo be NEVs, which means that also the volume should gradually drift more towards 40% we guess.
We don't know exact numbers, but it's not a mystery that the best-selling NEVs in the GM's portfolio in China were actually the tiny Wuling (Hong Guang MINI EV) and Baojun (E300 and E300 PLUS) models, produced by the joint venture between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors.
The Hong Guang MINI EV noted over 117,000 sales in 2020 in just several months since its launch in July 2020.
GM in China
In China, Buick operates under the SAIC-GM (50/50 joint venture between GM with SAIC), and offers currently:
- Velite 5 extended-range electric vehicle (related to Chevrolet Volt)
- Velite 6 and Velite 6 Plus (BEVs)
- Velite 6 PHEV
- Velite 7 (BEV)
Other models are:
- Chevrolet Menlo EV (see info here) - Chevrolet's first all-electric model in China
- Cadillac - Cadillac CT6 PHEV introduced several years ago
- Baojun EVs - including E100, E200 and the latest Baojun E300/E300 Plus
the brand operates under SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors)
- Wuling EVs - Rong Guang electric minivan and Hong Guang MINI EV
the brand operates under SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors)
Source: General Motors via Green Car Congress
About this article