After winning praise from pretty much every reviewer that had a go in it, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has now won some official accolades, after it was named the Best Utility Vehicle by the jury of the 2021 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year. It wasn’t the only Blue Oval model to win, as the F-150 was unsurprisingly crowned king of the trucks, pulling a healthy lead ahead of the Ram TRX.

The Mustang Mach-E impressed by being an actual, worthy rival to Tesla (and its Model Y crossover). The fact that Ford called it a Mustang also got the members of the jury talking, but not on a negative note. Here’s what they had to say:

“The Mustang Mach-E leapfrogs European EVs as the Tesla Model Y’s most formidable challenger yet. Like Tesla, Mach-E understands that the premium EV market is as much about interior tech as it is about torque.” — Henry Payne “If you think a Mustang has to have a long hood, a short deck, and a honking V-8, Ford wants you to think differently. The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s sporty answer to boring electric cars.” — Ken Gross “While an all-electric SUV is hardly new, to take Mustang, one of the world’s most recognizable nameplates; one known for carefree living and higher performance, and use it as the launching pad for an EV utility shows both insight and pure guts. While Ford could have called the Mustang Mach-E by any name, they wanted to make it stand out from the flood of current and upcoming rivals. What better way than making it a part of an iconic family of cars that stretch back almost 60 years. Further, Ford has installed the Mach-E with competent handling, braking, and of course acceleration, that fits the name. It is a totally useful total performer.” — John Davis “It may be a Mustang in name and taillights only, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a significant step forward for Ford.” — Steven Cole Smith

The Mach-E had almost double the number of votes awarded to the second place vehicle, the Genesis GV80. In third place in the same category was the new Land Rover Defender.