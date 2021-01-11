The end of the year 2020 was truly amazing in Sweden, where after a few consecutive plug-in electric car sales records, December overshadowed everything, taking plug-ins to another level.

16,929 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month (up 215% year-over-year), which is a huge new monthly record that translated into market share of 49%!

It's really an exceptionally high value, and together with hybrids, it seems that the majority of the cars sold in December were at least partially electrified.

Most of the sales were PHEVs (10,337 registrations and up 222% year-over-year), but BEVs grew quicker (6,592 or 10% of the market and 310% increase year-over-year).

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – December 2020

In 2020, some 93,938 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Sweden, which is nearly a third (32%) of the market! Not bad compared to 11% in 2019. Moreover, all-electric cars share is 10%.

Best selling models

Most of the top-selling plug-ins in Sweden are plug-in hybrids, but in December specifically, the all-new and all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 set a new record of 2,564, taking first place not only among plug-ins but all cars.

This result is so high that the ID.3 jumped to the top five year-to-date (4,009), as the top all-electric model, despite deliveries starting in late 2020. The second best BEV in 2020 was Tesla Model 3 (3,531).

In December, other strong players were the Volvo XC60 PHEV (818), Tesla Model 3 (710), Kia Ceed PHEV (636) and Kia Niro PHEV (591).

The top selling models for the year were: Volvo S60/V60 (6,941), Volvo XC60 PHEV (6,624) and Volkswagen Passat GTE (5,870).

We would like to note also that the Polestar 2 was #19 with a total of 1,622 units and Toyota RAV4 Prime was #20 with 1,600 units.

