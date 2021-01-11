Tesla recently completed a 44 kW Solar Roof installation in Florida, and according to Tony Cho, it's the largest installation of its kind so far.

The system consists of a total of close to 800 individual solar tiles, which provide enough electricity to offset some 80% of the energy used on the property.

The system includes also several Tesla Powerwalls (13.5 kWh usable / 7 kW peak / 5kW continuous each) to buffer the electricity.

If you are interested in such installation at a house, here is an interesting presentation from one of the latest and reportedly one of the fastest installations in Colorado: