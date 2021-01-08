According to a Moneyball report shared via Tesla Facts and Teslarati, the highly anticipated $25,000 Tesla compact car may be coming to market much sooner than previous information suggested.

We recently reported about Tesla China's Supercharger facility and upcoming R&D center. With that news, many suggested Tesla may be pushing forward with the design and eventual production of a smaller, cheaper model for the Chinese market.

Fast-forward to the present, and a Gigafactory Shanghai eco-assessment report included a teaser about a third Tesla model that will be produced in China. The information teases that Tesla may have plans to produce the cheaper model as soon as next year. It will be built on the Model 3 chassis and carry a price tag ranging from RMB160,000 to RMB200,000 (the equivalent of about $25,000 to $30,000).

The report points out that Tesla's accelerating sales in the country may be key to moving forward with the launch of a less expensive model. Based on reports, the new Tesla model was approved in China back in September 2020. Final product verification efforts are expected to be finished this March 2021.

A smaller Tesla makes perfect sense for the market in China. The same can be said about Europe. While it doesn't make as much sense for Tesla to bring such a model to the States, at least based on current car-buying trends, we're confident many people would buy it. Many people in the U.S. have made it clear they'd love to own a Tesla, but can't afford one.

