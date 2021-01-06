You must have read something from Bozi Tatarevic at least once. This talented freelancer motoring writer has written or still writes for multiple magazines and websites. Curiously, he created a Twitter thread that actually deserved to become an article. Since he did not write it, we did, but you know who deserves credit for the research. Tatarevic analyzed technical service bulletins (TSBs) and found some weird ones from Tesla.

They mention things that you read about here at InsideEVs, but not in all cases. Check the TSB he started his thread with. The SB-20-16-003 talks about missing bolts on the contactor DC link busbars. This is something we have never covered here. Yet, Tesla asks technicians to check if they are in place. If they are not, the company requires them to take pictures, probably to check what failed in the assembly process.

Another one that is new to us is ASR-9 radar interference with Autopilot. Yet, you can read about it on the SB-20-17-001, published on January 2, 2020. The solution for that is installing an “EMI gasket on the Autopilot ECU (Model S and Model X) or car computer (Model 3).”

The first one we have covered is about the overflush charge port door. It is a common complaint from Tesla owners, normally associated with panel gaps. The solution for it is weird: using “a PDR charge port knockdown kit (if available) or a dead blow hammer.”

In the same SB-20-10-001 that talks about this repair, Tesla recommends that its technicians “apply touch up paint to damaged areas, and allow at least 5 minutes to dry.” The reassuring part is that they should do it only “if necessary.”

The thread ends its remarks about Tesla with the SB-20-31-012, which talks about the FUCA. No, we are not being rude: FUCA is the acronym for Front Upper Control Arm. It may have missing bolts to the steering knuckle fastener on both sides. We have reported missing parts on the Model Y already, but they were the nuts for the front suspension lower ball joint.

Tatarevic continues the thread with other brand’s curious TSBs, but none are from electric cars. FCA has the most mentions (six), followed by Lamborghini (four), and Ferrari (four), but none of them are for missing components or aggressive repair instructions.

One of his followers seized the chance to share an issue with his Model 3 when he uses a Supercharger.

As you can see, the problem affects the high-voltage (HV) battery breathers, and the SB-19-16-010 was issued on July 17, 2019. Tesla Service Centers should know about it for a long time already.

Source: NHTSA via Bozi Tatarevic