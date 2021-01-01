November 2020 was an amazing month for passenger plug-in electric cars with a new all-time monthly record of over 414,300 units! It was possible thanks to a huge new record in China (over 198,000), and also a new record in Europe (over 166,000). It also means that the rest of the world has been responsible for around 50,000 (well, North America is now far behind China and Europe).

The global plug-in sales growth (133% year-over-year in November) is the highest in over eight years, according to EV Sales Blog.

And finally, the market share has reached a new all-time high of 5.9%, partly because of plug-in growth and partly because of the overall car sales decrease.

See more of our sales reports for November 2020.

More than two-thirds of plug-in sales fall on all-electric cars:

BEVs: roughly 289,000 (up 125% year-over-year) and 4.1% market share

PHEVs: roughly 125,000 (up 155% year-over-year) and 1.8% market share

After 11-months of this year, the total volume is above 2,544,000 (up 32% year-over-year), while the average market share is 3.8% (2.6% BEVs, 1.2% PHEVs).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – November 2020

Model rank

The Tesla Model 3 was - without any surprise - the top-selling electric car for the month with over 39,000 units, and as we can see in the table, already 300,000 were sold in 2020 with one month to go. With December expected to be the record month for Model 3, it might be over 350,000!

The second best is the tiny Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV (33,094), which is now the number two year-to-date, ahead of Renault ZOE and Tesla Model Y (both in five digits in November).

The fifth spot belongs to another small EV, the Great Wall Ora R1 EV, which nearly reached 10,000 units.

The top-selling models last month were:

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 was one of the top-selling models as well and joined the top 20 for the year: 8,549 (#19 YTD: 28,840).

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

The top brand in November was Tesla with over 54,500 units and a tremendous lead year-to-date at almost 408,000! Will Tesla reach its target of 500,000 in 2020? We will know in a few days.

The second best last month was SAIC-GM-Wulin (41,793), followed by Volkswagen (27,756), BYD (25,559) and Mercedes-Benz (24,091).

An important thing is that if one would take a look at manufacturers, SAIC would actually be ahead of Tesla (54,960 vs 54,566), followed closely by the Volkswagen Group (over 52,000).

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.