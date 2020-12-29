The unprecedented growth of plug-in electric car sales in Europe continues. In November, sales hit another monthly record and that's just an introduction to what we will see in December (often the strongest month of the year).

EV Sales Blog reports 166,255 new passenger plug-in car registrations, which is 198% more than a year ago. The market share has reached an amazing level of 16%! Really great results, compared to the overall car market, which went down by 14% year-over-year.

It was also a month of parity between BEVs and PHEVs:

BEVs: 83,512 (up 182% year-over-year) and 8% of the market

PHEVs: 82,743 (up 217% year-over-year) and 8% of the market

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – November 2020

After 11 months of 2020, close to 1,085,000 new plug-in passenger cars were registered in Europe, which is 10% of the total volume (5.4% falls on BEVs)!

With such a great November, we should see more than 1.25 million in 2020.

The most popular models

This time, the best-selling model happened to be the Renault ZOE (9,953, including 7,231 in Germany and France), which is also #1 year-to-date with over 83,000!

The Volkswagen ID.3 was the second-best (8,496) and it's now the sixth best selling plug-in model YTD, with big chances for fourth place in 2020 (and a small chance for the third place).

The Hyundai Kona Electric was third (5,375), just like in November, which seems enough to maintain third place overall in 2020.

The Tesla Model 3 noted the fourth best result for the month (5,014 units). Tesla's best selling model is #2 YTD with over 63,000, and it will not change, as even a great December will not compensate for the 20,000 difference to the ZOE.

The fifth plug-in (and the first PHEV) happened to be Mercedes-Benz A-Class 250e (4,517), which might also become the #1 PHEV YTD, ahead of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. This will be an interesting race for sure as Volvo XC40 PHEV also has a big chance to beat the Outlander PHEV.

Many plug-in models noted personal best monthly results in November, which indicates a general expansion of the entire market - not just a few top or new models.

The all-new cars, Volvo XC40 Recharge noted 1,311 units, Fiat 500 electric some 1,285, while Jeep Compass 4xe 1,466. But the biggest surprise is the strong 2,640 units of the Mazda MX-30.

Top 20 models for the month and YTD: