If you follow the automotive space, or simply keep your eyes on the news, you're likely aware that Ford CEO Mark Fields, the company's answer to the future of vehicles, didn't hold his position for very long. In fact, reports suggest Ford fired Fields, though he was actually allowed to "retire" early.

Regardless, it seems the CEO failed in proving to Ford what it hoped he'd do. Fields had plenty of solid ideas, but there wasn't much real action. Since the ex-CEO left Ford, he has chimed in about Tesla a few times, mostly via CNBC.

Back in January 2020, we shared an interview with Fields from CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." Fields gave credit to Tesla and Elon Musk, though he wasn't sure the electric automaker would be able to be consistently profitable going forward. Thus far this year, and actually over the last five quarters, Tesla has proven Fields wrong. We'll have to wait and see how the company fares for this fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the year as a whole.

Fast-forward to the present, and for some strange reason, CNBC once again welcomes Fields to talk about Tesla. This time, the interview was on the publication's "Closing Bell" program. Fields actually goes so far as to offer his own personal advice about what Tesla and Elon Musk should focus on in 2021.

CMBC mentions that Musk took a quick trip to Hawaii to seek advice from Oracle founder and Tesla board member Larry Ellison. However, Musk didn't even have to travel all the way to Hawaii and leave end-of-year efforts aside. He could have just tuned into Closing Bell to take in Mark Field's wisdom. If that wasn't enough, Musk could always drag up some old Bob Lutz interviews for good measure.

Field talks about Tesla's execution, profits, stock valuation, regulatory credits, a potential acquisition, and more. We'll leave it for you to decide whether or not you're on board with ex-CEO Fields. Check out the brief video to learn about his advice. Then, shoot us a comment below.