Nissan just announced the 2021 model year LEAF in the U.S. market, but it does not bring any significant changes.

The price of the entry-level LEAF S version (40 kWh/149 mi of range) starts at $31,620 (MSRP), compared to $31,600 previously. The least expensive 62 kWh/226 miles of range version - LEAF S PLUS - starts at $38,220, compared to $38,200 previously. The LEAF SV PLUS (62 kWh/216 mi of range) now starts at $40,470 - 1.8% more than $39,750 previously.

There are a total of five trims:

LEAF S - 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range - $31,620 USD

LEAF SV - 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range - $34,910 USD

LEAF S PLUS - 62 kWh / up to 226-mile est. range - $38,220 USD

LEAF SV PLUS - 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range - $40,470 USD

LEAF SL PLUS - 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range - $43,920 USD

Specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh) FWD 40 149 mi*

(240 km) 7.4* 90 mph

(145 km/h) 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) FWD 62 226 mi*

(364 km) 6.5* 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh) FWD 62 215 mi*

(346 km) 6.5*

Nissan's press release is silent about the steering wheel - in Europe, in the new model year, there is a new telescopic steering column, fully adjustable for both reach and rake.

2021 Nissan LEAF 2021 Nissan LEAF

Nissan LEAF 60 kWh vs 40 kWh

If you are considering a Nissan LEAF, here is a comparison of the base 40 kWh version and the base 62 kWh version.

As we can see, the e+ version has much more energy in the battery and the EPA range is also over 50% longer. A higher power motor offers better acceleration. The energy consumption is higher, because the car is slightly heavier, we assume. The effective price is higher by more than a quarter.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)

[B] Drive FWD FWD Battery 62 kWh 55% 40 kWh EPA Range Combined 226 mi*

(364 km) 51.7% 149 mi*

(240 km) City 245 mi*

(394 km) 50.1% 163.2 mi*

(263 km) Highway 202.2 mi*

(325 km) 54% 131.3 mi*

(211 km) Specs 0-60 mph 6.5 s* -12.2% 7.4 s* Top speed 90 mph

(145 km/h) Peak power 160 kW 45.5% 110 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km) -2.7% 111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km) City 118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km) -4.1% 123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km) Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) -2% 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $38,220 20.9% $31,600 Dest. Charge +$925 +$925 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $31,645 26.5% $25,025

* we assume that the 2021 models will have the same EPA range/efficiency results as 2020 MY.

** some data estimated

