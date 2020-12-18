Prices went up slightly, while range remains the same.
Nissan just announced the 2021 model year LEAF in the U.S. market, but it does not bring any significant changes.
The price of the entry-level LEAF S version (40 kWh/149 mi of range) starts at $31,620 (MSRP), compared to $31,600 previously. The least expensive 62 kWh/226 miles of range version - LEAF S PLUS - starts at $38,220, compared to $38,200 previously. The LEAF SV PLUS (62 kWh/216 mi of range) now starts at $40,470 - 1.8% more than $39,750 previously.
There are a total of five trims:
- LEAF S - 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range - $31,620 USD
- LEAF SV - 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range - $34,910 USD
- LEAF S PLUS - 62 kWh / up to 226-mile est. range - $38,220 USD
- LEAF SV PLUS - 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range - $40,470 USD
- LEAF SL PLUS - 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range - $43,920 USD
Specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)
|FWD
|40
|149 mi*
(240 km)
|7.4*
|90 mph
(145 km/h)
|2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)
|FWD
|62
|226 mi*
(364 km)
|6.5*
|2021 Nissan LEAF e+ SV/SL (62 kWh)
|FWD
|62
|215 mi*
(346 km)
|6.5*
Nissan's press release is silent about the steering wheel - in Europe, in the new model year, there is a new telescopic steering column, fully adjustable for both reach and rake.
Nissan LEAF 60 kWh vs 40 kWh
If you are considering a Nissan LEAF, here is a comparison of the base 40 kWh version and the base 62 kWh version.
As we can see, the e+ version has much more energy in the battery and the EPA range is also over 50% longer. A higher power motor offers better acceleration. The energy consumption is higher, because the car is slightly heavier, we assume. The effective price is higher by more than a quarter.
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2021 Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh)
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2021 Nissan LEAF S (40 kWh)
[B]
|Drive
|FWD
|FWD
|Battery
|62 kWh
|55%
|40 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|226 mi*
(364 km)
|51.7%
|149 mi*
(240 km)
|City
|245 mi*
(394 km)
|50.1%
|163.2 mi*
(263 km)
|Highway
|202.2 mi*
(325 km)
|54%
|131.3 mi*
(211 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|6.5 s*
|-12.2%
|7.4 s*
|Top speed
|90 mph
(145 km/h)
|Peak power
|160 kW
|45.5%
|110 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi (194 Wh/km)
|-2.7%
|111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi (189 Wh/km)
|City
|118 MPGe: 286 Wh/mi (177 Wh/km)
|-4.1%
|123 MPGe: 274 Wh/mi (170 Wh/km)
|Highway
|97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
|-2%
|99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$38,220
|20.9%
|$31,600
|Dest. Charge
|+$925
|+$925
|Tax Credit
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Effective Price
|$31,645
|26.5%
|$25,025
* we assume that the 2021 models will have the same EPA range/efficiency results as 2020 MY.
** some data estimated
