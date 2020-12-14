Its size will be similar to the Subaru Forester model.

Subaru Europe announced today that its first all-electric model in Europe will be introduced during the first half of 2021.

It will be a mid-size SUV, similar in size to the Subaru Forester model, built on a platform shared with Toyota - which was hinted at in June 2019.

It's important to note that in September 2019, Toyota announced a further investment in Subaru to increase its share from 16.83% to a minimum of 20% and that Subaru will become an affiliated company of Toyota.

Currently, we don't know any details about the electric C-segment-class SUV from Subaru, but recently more and more renders of the "Evoltis" model emerged (see the latest one on Motor1).

With the popularity of SUVs being a global phenomenon, we assume that this electric SUV will be offered globally - at least at some point.

Up to date, Subaru introduced in Europe three mild-hybrid variants of three core models:

  • Impreza e-BOXER
  • XV e-BOXER
  • Forester e-BOXER

"The news underlines Subaru’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint in Europe and satisfy a growing demand for alternative powertrains."

"It also signals the brand’s second electrification step in Europe after it recently launched mild-hybrid variants of three core models in the region, where the Impreza e-BOXER, Subaru XV e-BOXER and Forester e-BOXER models today represents 60% of the sales volume."

In the U.S., Subaru offers the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, based on the PHEV tech from Toyota.

