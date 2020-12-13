Tesla Canuck is having lots of fun testing his Model Y in the cold Canadian weather. Typically, when it comes to this time of year, people cover winter driving, winter tires, cold weather charging, and range in cold temperatures. However, Canuck decided to do things a bit differently since the Model Y has a heat pump.

The video above is part one of a two-part series. Tesla Canuck aims to find out just how efficient the Model Y is. We already know it's the most efficient crossover on the market today, but what about when it's cold? Does the heat pump really help out that much?

Canuck tests the Model Y's cold temperature efficiency by purposely leaving the car out in the cold and not preconditioning the battery. Of course, in many cases, Tesla and EV owners would be sure to precondition the battery before heading out into the cold. However, that's not always the case.

The temperature on the day of testing wasn't super cold, but it was cold enough to make a difference. Canuck says it was between -1°C to -3°C (30°F to 26°F). He records and shares the Model Y's efficiency under these conditions.

The follow-up video (part 2 below) runs the same test with a warm battery to see how much the Model Y's efficiency changes. Keep in mind, the conditions are the same, however, he makes sure the battery is warmed up and conditioned before measuring the crossover's efficiency.

Check out Part 1 and Part 2 to see the difference in the results. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.