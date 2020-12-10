Euro NCAP announced today that several BEV/PHEV models from Renault and Peugeot will carry over the safety ratings from their ICE counterparts, tested before, after additional tests and checks have been done.

This includes:

Renault Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid (Hybrid4) plug-in hybrid

Peugeot 508 Hybrid plug-in hybrid

Peugeot e-208

"Euro NCAP also evaluated three new hybrid and electric variants of cars tested in earlier years. The Renault CAPTUR 5-star rating of last year now also covers the CAPTUR E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid. The Peugeot’s 3008 SUV Hybrid, the 508 Hybrid and the electrified 208 join the 2016, 2018 and 2019 ratings respectively."

There are no new videos nor images specifically for the BEVs/PHEVs, but let's take a look at what we know.

Renault Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid - Five stars

"Update 2020: The Renault CAPTUR E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid is a variant of the Captur. Some additional tests and checks have been done to ensure that the rating of the Captur, tested in 2019, applies to the electric variant. "

Detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 96 percent

Child Occupant - 83 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 75 percent

Safety Assist - 74 percent

Euro NCAP details - Renault Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid (Hybrid4) plug-in hybrid - Five stars

"Update 2020: The Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 is a variant of the 3008. Some additional tests and checks have been done to ensure that the rating of the 3008, tested in 2016, applies to the electric variant."

Detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 86 percent

Child Occupant - 85 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 67 percent

Safety Assist - 58 percent

Euro NCAP details - Peugeot 3008 Hybrid (Hybrid4) plug-in hybrid

Peugeot 508 Hybrid plug-in hybrid - Five stars

"Update 2020: The Peugeot 508 Hybrid is a variant of the 508. Some additional tests and checks have been done to ensure that the rating of the 508, tested in 2018, applies to the electric variant."

Detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 96 percent

Child Occupant - 86 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent

Safety Assist - 79 percent

Euro NCAP details - Peugeot 508 Hybrid plug-in hybrid

Peugeot e-208 - Four stars

"Update 2020: The Peugeot e208 is a variant of the 208. Some additional tests and checks have been done to ensure that the rating of the 208, tested in 2019, applies to the electric variant."

Detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 91 percent

Child Occupant - 86 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 56 percent

Safety Assist - 71 percent

Euro NCAP details - Peugeot e-208