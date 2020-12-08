The GMC Hummer EV is ready for winter testing. General Motors has just announced that the prototype vehicle has arrived at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds "to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team’s grueling winter testing process".

The all-electric Hummer is expected on the market in Fall 2021, which means that less than a year is left to ensure that everything works as it should.

"The HUMMER EV’s development speed was enabled by extensive virtual testing, which will be a hallmark of GM programs moving forward and it will begin initial production in Fall 2021."

GM promised that it will document the journey and share updates in the coming weeks and months, so we can expect more cool videos from time to time.

The GMC HUMMER EV arrived at GM's Milford Proving Grounds to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team's grueling winter testing process. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

Two GMC HUMMER EVs completing their builds prior to shipping for continued validation testing. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

Here we captured some more images from the video to take a look at the details of how it's built.

The massive battery is expected to have about 200 kWh of capacity:

"OMGREAL" plate:

It really is:

