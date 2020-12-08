While BMW may have only just taken the camouflage off and launched the iX3, the all-electric version of the X3, the latter has already been on the market for a few years. As such, it is going to receive its expected mid-lifecycle refresh and even though the iX3 is barely out, all the changes will also be applied to it, as well.

Gallery: 2022 BMW iX3 LCI

10 Photos

We don’t expect the tech specs of the pre- and post-facelift iX3 to differ too much (if at all), but BMW will change the look inside and out, as well as update the tech. The front fascia of the refreshed iX3 features revised headlights and bumper, and it looks like the rear fascia will also be changed - the fully covered up grille was not hidden on the prototype and this suggests it won’t be changed at all.

What’s interesting to note is that the post-LCI iX3 will be made available with a full exterior M Sport pack - the bumper looks more aggressive than that of iX3s we’ve already seen, and the same goes for the rear, although we can’t quite make out the shape of the bumper that well.

Other than aesthetic changes, we don’t expect BMW to make any more changes to the iX3. The BMW X3 facelift will be shown sometime in 2021, when it will also go on sale (probably closer to the end of next year), but the revised iX3 may be added to the range slightly later, maybe even in 2022.