...but the volume was reduced by more than half to only 1,000 units.

Plug-in electric car sales in Norway improved in November by almost 68% year-over-year to 10,018, which is about 79.9% of the passenger car market.

Strong is especially the growth of all-electric cars - by 90%, to over 7,000. Plug-in hybrids were close to 3,000.

Stats for the month:

  • BEVs: 7,035 (up 90%, at 56.1% market share) + 505 ‘used’ + 377 vans (373 new and 4 used)
  • PHEVs: 2,983 (up 31%, at 23.8% market share)
  • Total: 10,018 (up 67.8%, at 79.9% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – November 2020

external_image

Stats year-to-date:

  • BEVs: 63,082 (up 11%, at 52.2% market share)
  • PHEVs: 24,712 (up 48%, at 20.5% market share)
  • Total: 87,794 (up 19%, at 72.7% market share)
external_image

Models

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 stands out from the pack with 986 new registrations for the month (and 5,451 YTD), but compared to 1,989 in September and 2,475 in October, deliveries slowed down substantially. Does this mean that the initial batch of ID.3 1ST was delivered and sales are now starting to stabilize?

The top of the other BEVs are at several hundred units a month. The second best is the MG ZS EV (644), considered as one of the most affordable models, followed by Audi e-tron (569) and and Nissan LEAF (557).

Top BEV results already in our database:

  • Volkswagen ID.3 - 986
  • MG ZS EV - 644
  • Audi e-tron - 569
  • Nissan LEAF - 557
  • Mercedes-Benz EQC - 433

Polestar 2 noted 356 units, while Tesla sold 326 (including 267 Model 3 and 59 Model S/X).

See also

china wuling hong guang mini sales november China: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Sales Exceed 33,000 In November
nissan leaf 10th anniversary Nissan Is Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of The LEAF

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD

external_image

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)