Plug-in electric car sales in Norway improved in November by almost 68% year-over-year to 10,018, which is about 79.9% of the passenger car market.

Strong is especially the growth of all-electric cars - by 90%, to over 7,000. Plug-in hybrids were close to 3,000.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 7,035 ( up 90% , at 56.1% market share) + 505 ‘used’ + 377 vans (373 new and 4 used)

( , at market share) + 505 ‘used’ + 377 vans (373 new and 4 used) PHEVs: 2,983 ( up 31% , at 23.8% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 10,018 (up 67.8%, at 79.9% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – November 2020

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs: 63,082 (up 11%, at 52.2% market share)

PHEVs: 24,712 (up 48%, at 20.5% market share)

Total: 87,794 (up 19%, at 72.7% market share)

Models

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 stands out from the pack with 986 new registrations for the month (and 5,451 YTD), but compared to 1,989 in September and 2,475 in October, deliveries slowed down substantially. Does this mean that the initial batch of ID.3 1ST was delivered and sales are now starting to stabilize?

The top of the other BEVs are at several hundred units a month. The second best is the MG ZS EV (644), considered as one of the most affordable models, followed by Audi e-tron (569) and and Nissan LEAF (557).

Top BEV results already in our database:

Volkswagen ID.3 - 986

MG ZS EV - 644

Audi e-tron - 569

Nissan LEAF - 557

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 433

Polestar 2 noted 356 units, while Tesla sold 326 (including 267 Model 3 and 59 Model S/X).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD