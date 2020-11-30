One major obstacle for the future of electric cars is a shortage of batteries. Interestingly, the anti-EV crowd also says EVs will mean many people will be out of jobs. However, when electric vehicles become more popular and begin to overtake gas cars, not only will jobs simply shift from one technology to the other, but there will also be a huge need for jobs in the battery sector.

Tesla has big plans to make its own battery cells in-house. Its largest efforts in that area seem to be focused on Germany. Tesla's Giga-Berlin will be home to a battery cell factory that is estimated to create some 10,000 jobs in the area. While most automakers only hire people with the best experience and credentials, Tesla has made it clear it's willing to hire just about anyone, as long as they're top-notch problem solvers and critical thinkers.

We previously shared details with you about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's appearance at the recent European Battery Conference. Musk said the upcoming battery cell plant will crank out 100 GWh worth of batteries annually, which would make it one of the most substantial battery factories to date. Moreover, Tesla has a goal to hit 250 GWh per year in the future.

At this point, we know very little about Tesla's plans for the German battery factory. According to Teslarati, there are not yet any building applications, and it seems discussions related to Musk's recent announcement have been either limited or non-existent. As Tesla focuses on end-of-the-quarter and end-of-the-year production and deliveries, multiple factory projects, and its Full Self-Driving Beta program, future battery cell production efforts likely aren't a top priority.

Nonetheless, Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research analyzed the current battery market to figure out the number of workers Tesla might need to hit its future battery production goals. Teslarati shared:

"According to the institute, about 40 workers are required for each gigawatt-hour of battery power in battery cell production, as per a report from the Berliner Kurier."

A little quick math shows that this could mean a need for 4,000 employees in the short term and some 10,000 as the factory ramps up. Previously, the German Federal Minister of Economics mentioned the creation of 10,000 new jobs as well.