Tesla has been expanding its network of Superchargers in and around China’s most developed areas, but it has so far only installed chargers that had been imported from the United States. Well, that’s set to change as the manufacturer will soon begin local manufacturing of Superchargers, thus making the logistics of growing the network simpler.

It is currently building the factory where it expects to manufacture 10,000 chargers per year. The new facility, which is located close to Giga Shanghai, is expected to go online in February of 2021, but it may not reach its full output potential within its first year.

Back in late May of this year, Tesla announced plans to add another 4,000 stations to its Supercharger network in 2020, in spite of the pandemic situation affecting most businesses. The manufacturer already had over 2,500 Superchargers installed in China at that time, and they covered 150 of the biggest cities in the People’s Republic.

Tesla clearly has big plans for China, the world’s largest single automotive market, where the sale of electric and electrified vehicles is constantly on the rise. The American manufacturer sold 13,000 cars in China in October alone and its plan is to build 150,000 Model 3s in the country by the end of 2020, and it also plans to begin local production of the Model Y crossover in 2021 or 2022.