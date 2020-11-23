YouTuber Battery Life says he fixed some of his Volkswagen ID.3 issues on his own. He published this video to help other owners who are experiencing similar issues.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is continued proof that EVs are difficult. As Consumer Reports recently reported, new tech typically leads to new issues. In fact, the ID.3 was so riddled with problems, Volkswagen delayed it a few times. Now, it has arrived, and while it's a pretty awesome EV in many ways, there are still problems. This owner gives us some insight into do-it-yourself fixes.

As automakers move to brand-new platforms and new technology, they're bound to have issues. VW was smart to delay the ID.3 and sort things out before putting it in owners' driveways. It helped make sure many ID.3 owners wouldn't have to deal with major concerns. However, now that the first round of issues seem to be taken care of, a second wave of problems is plaguing some new owners.

Battery Life points out common VW ID.3 issues, such as the instrument cluster not working, the rearview camera failing, the infotainment touch screen freezing and going black, other features turning off on their own, and the panoramic roof not functioning properly. He says there's a lot of information out there on forums and discussion groups to help owners deal with these issues.

If you're having any of these issues, you'll want to set aside some time to check out the video. He takes us through each problem and provides some advice on potential fixes.

If you own an ID.3, connect with us in the comment section. Are you having any of these issues? Are there more issues not mentioned above or in the video? Scroll down and let us know if you've been able to get them fixed or if you've fixed any yourself.