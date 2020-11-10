By the way of announcing the E-Transit manufacturing site and general EV manufacturing plans, Ford revealed that an additional "electrified vehicle" will be made in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

Currently, the plant is producing Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will hit the market in December 2020, but in the not too distant future, another EV will be assigned to the site.

The plan is to introduce a new model, which - as we understand - will share the platform with the Mustang Mach-E:

"Ford also is planning to produce an additional electrified vehicle at its plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, where the Mustang Mach-E is produced. The new vehicle will share a similar electrified platform as the Mustang Mach-E, delivering manufacturing and engineering efficiencies."

It's great news and a very smart move to utilize the platform on more than just one car, as it always reduces the costs.

We don't know any details about this "additional electrified vehicle", but maybe our readers will have an idea what could be built on the high-end, performance platform from Ford? Maybe a bigger SUV?

