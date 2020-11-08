The Tesla Model Y is the U.S. electric automaker's slowest vehicle. That's not to say it can't hold its own against most cars, however. We've already seen it perform well against several solid contenders.

In fact, according to Tesla, the Model Y Long Range can scoot you from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Add the new $2,000 acceleration boost upgrade and you can hit 60 mph in about 4.3 seconds. Choose the Model Y Performance version, and that number drops to just 3.5 seconds, which is quite impressive for a small SUV.

The Model Y electric crossover doesn't really have any true rivals yet, but the time is coming. The upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first to come to mind, but several electric SUVs are on the horizon. For now, we get to see the Model Y race sporty cars that are relatively practical.

In this video, the Model Y faces off at the drag strip in several quarter-mile passes. The contenders include the Ford Mustang, Ford Taurus SHO, Subaru WRX, and Chrysler 300C. The channel previously shared a bunch of videos with the Model Y running 12s in quarter-mile passes. However, this time, the Model Y breaks into the 11s. This is due in part to cooler temperatures and lighter wheels.

Before you watch the video, place your bets on each of the four competitors. Which will prove the quickest? Will any of them be able to beat the Tesla Model Y?

Check out the short video to learn about the results. Then, scroll down and leave us your observations and thoughts in the comment section below.