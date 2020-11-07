Volvo Cars managed to increase its global car sales in October by 7.1% year-over-year to 65,290, although the result for the first ten months is still 9.2% lower than a year ago (516,418).

The manufacturer's brief report says also that the plug-in electric car sales more than doubled over the period and now 16.0% of the total volume YTD is rechargeable (about 82,627).

In Europe, specifically, the share is much higher, at 27.0%, which translates to 61,618 (calculating from 228,215 total in Europe). It would also mean that outside of Europe, Volvo sold only 21,000 or a quarter of its plug-ins.

The company did not reveal whether the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge already contributed to the result in October, as the production started roughly a month ago.

Besides the new XC40 Recharge, Volvo was offering only plug-in hybrids - basically all models of its lineup are available as a PHEV.

Volvo Cars detailed results: