Volkswagen ID.3 surges to almost 2,500 with a 19% share of the overall market.

After a huge September, October was another outstanding month for plug-in car sales in Norway.

In total, 10,242 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is almost 68% more than a year ago and 79.1% of the total market.

We guess that it's probably just a matter of time - a few months, maybe a year - when we will see plug-ins above 90% share!

Stats for the month:

  • BEVs: 7,873 (up 110%, at 60.8% market share) + 671 ‘used’ + 242 vans (242 new and 0 used)
  • PHEVs: 2,372 (up 0.3%, at 18.3% market share)
  • Total: 10,242 (up 67.8%, at 79.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – October 2020

external_image

Stats year-to-date:

  • BEVs: 56,047 (up 5%, at 51.8% market share)
  • PHEVs: 21,729 (up 51%, at 20.1% market share)
  • Total: 77,776 (up 15%, at 71.8% market share)
external_image

Models

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 did extremely well in Norway, with 2,475 new registrations (#1 in the country and 19.1% of the total market).

Thanks to 4,465 registrations - basically within two months - ID.3 has become the third most popular model YTD, regardless of powertrain.

Since the Volkswagen e-Golf is now retiring (83 units in October and 4,952 YTD), soon it will be behind ID.3. The question is whether ID.3 will be able to catch the Audi e-tron (579 in October and 8,203 YTD) and take the first spot YTD - there is a chance.

Surprisingly, disappointing results are seen from the two best-selling BEVs in Europe - Renault ZOE (119) and Tesla Model 3 (74). At least in the case of Model 3, we know that deliveries usually happen in the third month of a quarter, but anyway, in both cases those are low figures. Especially since ZOE sales are booming in Europe.

Top BEV results already in our database:

  • Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,475
  • MG ZS EV - 586
  • Nissan LEAF - 579
  • Hyundai Kona Electric - 520
  • Audi e-tron - 513
  • BMW i3 - 373
  • Polestar 2 - 352
  • Mercedes-Benz EQC - 332
  • Renault ZOE - 119
  • Tesla Model 3 - 74 (total Tesla brand: 95, including 21 Model S/X)

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD

external_image

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)