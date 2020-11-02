Mitsubishi Motors announced its new Environmental Plan for the next 30 years with precise targets for the next 10 years.

The Japanese manufacturer (controlled by Nissan and part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance) intends to reduce new-car CO2 emissions by 40% (however, compared to Japanese fiscal 2010), while the proportion of "electric vehicle" sales will increase to 50%.

Unfortunately, Mitsubishi's definition of electric vehicles includes various xEVs, including battery-electric (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and conventional hybrids (HEVs).

"MMC has set out specific targets for the next 10 years for its efforts to combat climate change and help realize a society with net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. These are to reduce the CO2 emissions from new cars by 40 percent compared to FY2010, reduce the CO2 emissions from MMC’s business activities by 40 percent compared to FY2014, and raising the proportion of electric vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent by 2030."

The major focus will be put on plug-in hybrids, like the newly launched Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV.

Beside the PHEVs, Mitsubishi hinted at a new all-electric kei cars for Japan.

Another EV-related area of interest is battery energy storage systems (ESS), using batteries from EVs (second-life), as well as bidirectional energy transfer V2X.