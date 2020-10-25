Fiat recently introduced its third body version of the new 500 model - the 3+1, with small rear doors - which will join the hatchback and cabrio, unveiled earlier this year. The 3+1 is 30 kg heavier than the standard 500, but there are no significant differences in other areas.

All three types willt be offered in all-electric version and produced at up to 80,000 annually. The manufacturer envisioned several trim levels and two battery versions.

The cute Italian city car - the first BEV designed from the ground-up on an all-new platform from FCA - will enter the European market soon (deliveries in the UK to start in March 2021), although there is no word whether we will see it also in North America as a replacement for the Fiat 500e.

Fiat 500 3+1 electric Fiat 500e cabrio

The base version is equipped with a 23.8 kWh battery for up to 180 km (112 miles) of WLTP range. This version has a 70 kW electric motor, strong enough to do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.5 seconds. It can charge at up to 50 kW DC (up to 11 kW AC).

The more capable 42 kWh battery version has WLTP range of up to 320 km (199 miles). The 87 kW electric motor and can do 0-100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. It can also charge a little bit quicker, at up to 85 kW (0-80% SOC in 35 minutes).

We guess that both cars might have the same drive unit and charging system, but the smaller battery version is simply limited in specs.

Prices of the base version will start in Italy from €25,900 ($30,725), or effectively €19,900 ($23,550), including a €6,000 incentive according to Reuters. To get the version with higher range, the price will go up by at least about €3,800 ($4,500), to €29,700 (€23,700 including €6,000 incentive).

The prices may differ slightly between countries, here a full list for the British market (including trim levels and Plug-In car grant of £3,000):

* Action is 23.8 kWh, Passion, Icon and La Prima are 42 kWh.

Together with cars, Fiat will offer access to about 200,000 charging points in Europe, using a single account and app.

Fiat 500 electric specs:

42 kWh battery version:

Range

WLTP: 320 km (199 miles)

WLTP City: 460 km (286 miles)



WLTP City: 460 km (286 miles) 42 kWh battery

battery 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.1 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.0 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 87 kW and 220 Nm

AC charging (on-board): up to 11 kW (three-phase)

DC fast charging: up to 85 kW (0-80% in 35 minutes)

23.8 kWh battery version:

Range

WLTP: 180 km (112 miles)

WLTP City: 240 km (149 miles)



WLTP City: 240 km (149 miles) 23.8 kWh battery

battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.5 seconds

top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 70 kW

AC charging (on-board): up to 11 kW (three-phase)

DC fast charging: up to 50 kW (10 minutes to replenish 50 km / 31 miles of range)

