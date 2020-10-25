After selling more than 1.8 million hybrids, including 450,000 in Europe, Lexus is introducing in selected European markets its first all-electric model, the Lexus UX 300e (first launched in China earlier this year).

According to the final specs, the WLTP range of UX 300e is 305-315 km (190-196 miles) depending on the version, using a 54.3 kWh battery. One of the most interesting things is that this air-cooled battery is covered by 10-year (or 1,000,000 km / 621,500 miles) warranty including capacity degradation below 70%.

To make the driver's life easier, Lexus has teamed with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS) to offer access to various charging networks, using a single account, RFID-card / app.

The 'Lexus Charging Network' is currently available in France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom with a total of 85,000 charging points (to be expanded to 160,000).

The first six months of the service are free, then in the UK, the cost is £4.95 per month (€5.44/$6.46). Prices of charging depends on the particular charging point.

Below we attached new videos of the Lexus UX 300e, and an expanded gallery with tons of new photos.

Gallery: 2020 Lexus UX 300e

142 Photos

Lexus UX 300e specs: