It has up to 315 km (196 miles) of WLTP range and a 10-year (or 1,000,000 km / 621,500 miles) battery warranty.

After selling more than 1.8 million hybrids, including 450,000 in Europe, Lexus is introducing in selected European markets its first all-electric model, the Lexus UX 300e (first launched in China earlier this year).

According to the final specs, the WLTP range of UX 300e is 305-315 km (190-196 miles) depending on the version, using a 54.3 kWh battery. One of the most interesting things is that this air-cooled battery is covered by 10-year (or 1,000,000 km / 621,500 miles) warranty including capacity degradation below 70%.

To make the driver's life easier, Lexus has teamed with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS) to offer access to various charging networks, using a single account, RFID-card / app.

2020 Lexus UX 300e charging
2020 Lexus UX 300e charging

The 'Lexus Charging Network' is currently available in France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom with a total of 85,000 charging points (to be expanded to 160,000).

The first six months of the service are free, then in the UK, the cost is £4.95 per month (€5.44/$6.46). Prices of charging depends on the particular charging point.

Below we attached new videos of the Lexus UX 300e, and an expanded gallery with tons of new photos.

Lexus UX 300e specs:

  • range:
    305-315 km (190-196 miles) of WLTP range target
    400 km (249 miles) of NEDC range
  • 54.3 kWh battery (288 lithium-ion cells); air-cooled
    in Europe 10-year (or 1 million km) battery warranty, including 70% battery capacity
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds
  • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
  • front-wheel drive
  • 150 kW and 300 Nm electric motor
  • 6.6 kW on-board charger
  • DC fast charging (CHAdeMO) at up to 50 kW in about 52 minutes