Solaris, the Polish bus manufacturer (part of the CAF Group), has introduced its new all-electric model, the Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric, hinted at in the Spring.

It's a 15-meter long, tri-axle, low entry bus, envisioned for city and intercity transport. This new model to be offered only with zero-emission drivelines.

According to the manufacturer the top version can be equipped with a 470 kWh battery (six packs) and a 300 kW electric motor, powered by SiC power electronics. We must although remember that on the bus market, the spec depends on particular customer order.

"The latest generation Solaris High Energy+ batteries offer ranges of up to a few hundred kilometres on a single charge. This bus is the answer to expectations of municipal carriers, as well as intercity transport operators. The batteries in the new model can be recharged in fast mode, using a pantograph – both a conventional, roof-mounted one, as well as an inverted one, lowered onto the bus roof at the charging station. Moreover, each model of the tri-axle electric bus is fitted with a plug-in connector for recharging vehicles on the premises of a bus depot. For the convenience of the clients, the producer has devised four options of placing the charging plug-in in a bus: it may be placed above the first axle in the left or right part of the vehicle, in the front of it or in its back."

As we can see in video presentations, there are various configurations of the vehicle. The first Urbino 15 LE electric to be delivered to a customer in Norway. An important feature for colder weather is an air conditioning system with a heat pump function.

Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric specs:

15-meter long (L: 14 890 mm W: 2550 mm H: 3400 mm)

capacity of up to 105 passengers depending on configuration and equipment

up to 470 kWh battery

battery tri-axle

300 kW ZF CeTrax electric motor (asynchronous central traction motor, at the second axle) and SiC power electronics

plug-in charging up to 260 kW, or via a pantograph up to 540 kW

Gallery: Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric