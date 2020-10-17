According to the most recent media reports, Tesla is no longer offering its famous 7-day return policy, which allowed buyers to return a newly purchased car, without question and get a full refund.

The change was reportedly conducted silently, overnight, and seems to be global. The question is why? The cost of such an option was too high?

Elon Musk once proudly announced to not hesitate, order a car quickly and return if you don't like it.

Now, there is no sign for the 7-day return info:

The 7-day return policy was quite handy because of the online purchasing process. The second reason to keep it was possible potential issues with the car.

Now, if a customer spots problems with a brand new car, he/she will have to appoint service.

Feel free to leave us a comment about whether you would like to keep the return backup as a potential customer.

Report from China: