Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany has progressed a lot since we last time checked four weeks ago.

With the simultaneous construction of multiple facilities, it looks almost like a small city. In the flyover video released on the flybrandenburg channel we see a huge paint shop facility, general assembly facility, casting facility, switchyard, the foundation for a stamping facility and an especially helpful train unloading area. Most recently, the first glass was installed at the drive unit building.

Tesla Giga Berlin - Paint shop - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg) Tesla Giga Berlin - General assembly - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)

Tesla Giga Berlin - First glass - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg) Tesla Giga Berlin - Switchyard - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)

Tesla Giga Berlin - Stamping - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg) Tesla Giga Berlin - Train deloading - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)

Other reports show reportedly leaked images from inside of the drive unit facility:

According to Tesla's Elon Musk, the Giga Berlin plant will introduce a lot of pioneering technologies, starting with Tesla Model Y in 2021:

4680 battery cells

structural battery packs

mega castings (front and rear part of the car)

innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)

In the future, the factory will also produce all-new, not yet announced electric cars.

