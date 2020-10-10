See reportedly leaked images from the inside of the Drive Unit (DU) building.
Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany has progressed a lot since we last time checked four weeks ago.
With the simultaneous construction of multiple facilities, it looks almost like a small city. In the flyover video released on the flybrandenburg channel we see a huge paint shop facility, general assembly facility, casting facility, switchyard, the foundation for a stamping facility and an especially helpful train unloading area. Most recently, the first glass was installed at the drive unit building.
Other reports show reportedly leaked images from inside of the drive unit facility:
According to Tesla's Elon Musk, the Giga Berlin plant will introduce a lot of pioneering technologies, starting with Tesla Model Y in 2021:
- 4680 battery cells
- structural battery packs
- mega castings (front and rear part of the car)
- innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)
In the future, the factory will also produce all-new, not yet announced electric cars.
More videos:
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)
