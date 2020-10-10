See reportedly leaked images from the inside of the Drive Unit (DU) building.

Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany has progressed a lot since we last time checked four weeks ago.

With the simultaneous construction of multiple facilities, it looks almost like a small city. In the flyover video released on the flybrandenburg channel we see a huge paint shop facility, general assembly facility, casting facility, switchyard, the foundation for a stamping facility and an especially helpful train unloading area. Most recently, the first glass was installed at the drive unit building.

Tesla Giga Berlin - Paint shop - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Paint shop - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - General assembly - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - General assembly - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - First glass - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - First glass - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Switchyard - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Switchyard - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Stamping - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Stamping - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Train deloading - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)
Tesla Giga Berlin - Train deloading - October 9, 2020 (source: flybrandenburg)

Other reports show reportedly leaked images from inside of the drive unit facility:

 

According to Tesla's Elon Musk, the Giga Berlin plant will introduce a lot of pioneering technologies, starting with Tesla Model Y in 2021:

  • 4680 battery cells
  • structural battery packs
  • mega castings (front and rear part of the car)
  • innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)

In the future, the factory will also produce all-new, not yet announced electric cars.

More videos:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:

  • located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
  • to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
  • will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
  • expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
  • expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
  • expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)