It's called LEVA: Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture.
Lotus announced that together with partners it will develop an all-new next-generation Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architecture, as the project has received UK Government funding.
The project's name - Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture (LEVA) - clearly suggests that the major point of interest is to make electric cars lighter.
According to the manufacturer it will demonstrate "pioneering new BEV chassis and powertrain concepts".
The engineering partnership led by Lotus includes also the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) - a non-profit organization that facilitates funding to UK-based R&D, supply chain partner Sarginsons Industries and leading academics from Brunel University London.
It will be interesting to see whether Lotus will find some new approaches in making BEVs better. Tesla recently has shown some breakthrough solutions, but for sure there are tons of ideas to check out.
Matt Windle, Executive Director of Engineering, Lotus, commented:
“This is great news for our industry and its transition to electrification. As a collaboration between Lotus, Sarginsons Industries and Brunel University London there is a wealth of talent involved, and we are excited to have already begun the project work. Following the launch of the Lotus Evija, our all-electric hypercar, this project is a key building block in our vision to deliver a full range of electrified Lotus performance cars ‘For The Drivers’. Funding of this nature is critical to stimulate the automotive industry and supply chain as both continue to adjust to a rapidly changing landscape.”
