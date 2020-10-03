Lotus announced that together with partners it will develop an all-new next-generation Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architecture, as the project has received UK Government funding.

The project's name - Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture (LEVA) - clearly suggests that the major point of interest is to make electric cars lighter.

According to the manufacturer it will demonstrate "pioneering new BEV chassis and powertrain concepts".

The engineering partnership led by Lotus includes also the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) - a non-profit organization that facilitates funding to UK-based R&D, supply chain partner Sarginsons Industries and leading academics from Brunel University London.

It will be interesting to see whether Lotus will find some new approaches in making BEVs better. Tesla recently has shown some breakthrough solutions, but for sure there are tons of ideas to check out.

Matt Windle, Executive Director of Engineering, Lotus, commented: