This Teslacam video captures a diesel Dodge Ram truck driver that appears to purposely spew a bunch of black smoke (roal coll) on a Tesla Model 3. It doesn't seem as though the Tesla driver did anything to provoke this act and it does look intentional on behalf of the truck driver. Doesn't it?

At first, we were shocked to see such a big tailpipe on the diesel Ram, but we later learned that this is quite a common "upgrade" in some parts of the U.S., but still, it does make you wonder why there's a need for such a large exit pipe and is this in any way connected to coal-rolling too? Perhaps it helps to spew more sooty emissions out?

As Super Tesla explains of the coal-rolling event:

On 9/30/20 around 5:45 am driving on the center lane with no cars around me. A Diesel Ram truck approaches me on the left lane and appears to coal roll me. Did I get coal rolled? I'll let you be the judge. This was in Houston, Texas on the Toll Highway.

What I find stupid in Texas is that Diesel Truck are exempt from emission testing while gasoline trucks and cars need to pass emission test.

We at InsideEVs have covered numerous videos in which a diesel truck purposely targets a Tesla with the illegal act of coal-rolling. It seems some of these truck drivers have something against owners of clean electric cars in general and Teslas more specifically. Sometimes, the coal-rolling may not be targeted at the Tesla, but rather just the illegally modified truck accelerating and puffing out smoke as these cancer-causing rigs do. In other cases, the coal-rolling combines with a bit of road rage on behalf of the diesel truck driver too.

And yes, the act of coal rolling (modifying a diesel engine to emit all sorts of crap) is illegal in most (if not all) U.S. states, it's just not always enforced.

What's rolling coal? Well, it's something us EV drivers can't do, but if you want a quick definition, then here ya go:

Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit large amounts of black or grey sooty exhaust fumes into the air.