While Ford will be offering the Mustang Mach-E in several versions in Europe, it had not previously detailed the most powerful model it planned to sell, the GT. It packs 465 PS (458 horsepower), 830 Nm (612 pound-feet) and all-wheel drive, so it’s actually as quick as the quickest variant of the Tesla Model Y.

In Europe, Ford expects the Mach-E GT, which has an 88 kWh battery pack, to get a WLTP certified range of 500 km (310 miles), but if you will want even more, there will also be the 540 km (335 miles) extended range model. The GT will sprint to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, matching the Model Y, yet its top speed will be lower, peaking at 200 km/h (124 mph).

For Europe, Ford has opted to sell the Mach-E GT with standard adaptive dampers and 20-inch rims (complete with red calipers), while it will come with Ford Performance seats and a unique steering wheel that features swede inserts.

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe said

‘ The new Mustang Mach-E GT shows what all-electric performance really looks like, but performance counts for nothing without the confidence to use it. Our charging initiatives mean Mustang Mach-E customers can enjoy the electrified Mustang driving experience with the knowledge that they can recharge quickly and easily across Europe. ‘



He is referring to the five years of free charging that every European Mach-E buyer will get. This is called FordPass Charging Network and it now has over 155,000 charging stations across Europe; one year of free access to IONITY fast chargers is also part of the deal.

Ford will begin selling all Mach-E variants in Europe towards the end of 2021.