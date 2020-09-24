The Volkswagen ID.4 reservation platform for the U.S. was launched at yesterday's global premiere of the model, but it seems that the first limited editions are already sold out!

The official Volkswagen site shows two options:

2021 ID.4 1ST Edition , scheduled for Q1 2021

, scheduled for Q1 2021 2021 ID.4 Pro, scheduled for mid-2021

The first one is "sold out" so customers interested in the ID.4 now have no choice but to go with the regular "Pro" version.

According to the info that comes into our inbox, reportedly only about 2,000 1ST were envisioned for the U.S. market. It's not a lot, but it's great to see that all were reserved quickly, which shows potentially strong demand also for the regular version.

All the ID.4 offered now will be imported from Germany (produced in Zwickau), but in 2022 the company will start producing ID.4 locally and possibly offer also other versions.

It's difficult to say how many ID.4 might be sold in 2022, but we expect one of the highest results for non-Tesla EVs in the U.S. At least if there are no supply constraints.

