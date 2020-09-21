We are at the dawn of the electric hot hatch era. We know there will not just be hot versions of Volkswagen’s fresh ID.3, but also its sister model, the SEAT El-Born. And in-keeping with what seat has been doing with its sportiest models, the hot El-Born will wear a Cupra badge.

Gallery: 2021 Cupra El-Born

16 Photos

The Cupra El-Born will have the biggest battery available for the platform, 82 kWh (77 kWh usable capacity), it will have the most powerful motor (or motors) and it will get design tweaks to match its sporting aspirations. We don’t really know exactly how powerful it will be, but it apparently has a claimed sprint time from standstill to 50 km/h (31 mph) of 2.9 seconds.

It should also have lower, stiffer suspension than lesser models, as well as larger rims wrapped ins ticker rubber and this should considerably improve its handling. We don’t know if it will be quite as quick as a Tesla Model 3 Performance in a straight line, but through the corners it should be evenly matched.

SEAT has already revealed the design study for the Cupra El-Born, and we expect the final production model to look almost exactly the same. It is expected to be revealed some time in 2021 and it will be built alongside the ID.3 at Volkswagen’s recently revamped Zwickau plant.