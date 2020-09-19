It's been nearly two months since Nikola Motor Company conducted the groundbreaking of its manufacturing plant in Coolidge, Arizona (on July 23, 2020).

However, the level of activity is nowhere near what we often saw at Tesla gigafactories around the world.

Thanks to the Oneshot Creative channel, we can see the site as of September 18, 2020, and there are only a few vehicles doing some basic stuff.

We always thought that time is one of the most valuable assets for startups. Could there be a reason to not hurry up with building the plant?

Nikola One Nikola Two

There is a lot of controversy around Nikola right now, on top of the usual stuff related to the hydrogen fuel cell stuff (we were always skeptic about the commercial viability of this technology).

Anyway, building a plant takes at least a year or so. We guess that in the case of class 8 hydrogen trucks and all the requirements for the final safety approval of hydrogen-related stuff, it might be even longer.

It was said in March 2019, that by 2024 this site will create roughly 2,000 jobs.

See the bold announcement at the Nikola Motor Groundbreaking in Coolidge Arizona: