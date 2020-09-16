The first customer deliveries are scheduled for Summer 2021.
The upcoming all-electric BMW iX3 is now available for pre-order in the UK, where deliveries will start in summer 2021.
There are two versions to choose from:
- BMW iX3 Premier Edition, starting at £61,900 (€67,950/$80,150) OTR
- BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, starting at £64,900 (€71,260/$84,080) OTR
Because of the price above the £50,000, the iX3 is not eligible for the £3,000 plug-in car grant (PICG). Anyway, the prices are similar to other European markets (in Germany it's €68,040).
The initial editions have "enhanced" levels of standard equipment, four metallic exterior body paint options (Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey) and two exterior trim choices (Brushed Aluminium or Black High Gloss exterior trim). Standard features include 20” Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and panoramic sunroof.
"Vernasca leather in a choice of four colours, Sensatec dashboard, sun protect glazing, ambient lighting and electric seats are offered as standard within the vehicle interior, enhancing comfort and style.
Additional standard features include wireless phone charging, heated front seats and the brand’s very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional."
The specs are the same, without any additional kWs or kWhs. The cool thing is a heat pump included as standard, but at that kind of price, it's not a surprise?
The BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro gets also BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. Plus the BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.
Gallery: BMW iX3 Premier Edition
BMW iX3 specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 460 km (286 miles); energy consumption of 18.5-19.5 kWh/100 km
NEDC: 520 km (323 miles)
- 80 kWh battery (74 kWh net usable / 80 kWh total)
10 modules, 188 prismatic cells supplied by CATL, 400 V system
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.7 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds
- 80-120 km/h (50-75 mph) in 2.5 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 210 kW (80 kW continuous) and 400 Nm of torque
current-excited synchronous motor, without the use of magnets
- AC charging (on-board): 7.5 hours using 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
- DC fast charging: 34 minutes to 80% (using 150 kW charger)
- heat pump included as standard
- load capacity can be expanded from 510 litres to as much as 1,560 litres
- curb weight 2,185 kg (DIN) / 2,260 kg (EU)
- towing capacity up to 750 kg