The upcoming all-electric BMW iX3 is now available for pre-order in the UK, where deliveries will start in summer 2021.

There are two versions to choose from:

BMW iX3 Premier Edition , starting at £61,900 (€67,950/$80,150) OTR

, starting at £61,900 (€67,950/$80,150) OTR BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, starting at £64,900 (€71,260/$84,080) OTR

Because of the price above the £50,000, the iX3 is not eligible for the £3,000 plug-in car grant (PICG). Anyway, the prices are similar to other European markets (in Germany it's €68,040).

The initial editions have "enhanced" levels of standard equipment, four metallic exterior body paint options (Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey) and two exterior trim choices (Brushed Aluminium or Black High Gloss exterior trim). Standard features include 20” Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and panoramic sunroof.

"Vernasca leather in a choice of four colours, Sensatec dashboard, sun protect glazing, ambient lighting and electric seats are offered as standard within the vehicle interior, enhancing comfort and style. Additional standard features include wireless phone charging, heated front seats and the brand’s very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional."

The specs are the same, without any additional kWs or kWhs. The cool thing is a heat pump included as standard, but at that kind of price, it's not a surprise?

The BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro gets also BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. Plus the BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.

Gallery: BMW iX3 Premier Edition

14 Photos

