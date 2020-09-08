Uber may soon electrify its fleet in Europe using electric cars from Renault and Nissan. After an initial deal with Nissan for up to 2,000 LEAFs in London, the three partners announced a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The plan is to explore a strong partnership to provide affordable EVs for partner drivers on the Uber App in several markets, including the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Potentially it's a deal for thousands of electric cars, as Uber announced a plan to gradually become a zero-emission mobility platform. Within five years, by 2025, EVs will be responsible for 50% of the distance driven on Uber's platform in aggregate across seven European capitals (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid and Paris). According to the press release, those markets will be about 80% of the Uber European business by the end of 2021.

The pilot partnership in the UK will be expanded into France by the end of 2020, "with a view to scaling the programme to the Netherlands, Portugal, and other markets".

Partner drivers on the Uber App will be able to use Renault ZOE and Nissan LEAF electric cars (as we understand, on attractive conditions) and "future new EVs from both companies".

The third point of the MoU is: "Launch joint marketing and education plans to promote the electric vehicle offers and benefits to Uber's partner drivers and offer test drives to allow them to experience the cars."

Renault ZOE seems to be a perfect fit for the Uber App as it's a small and nimble city electric car. We would not be surprised if the deal with Uber would generate significant additional demand.