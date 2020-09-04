Consumer Reports (CR) has made it abundantly clear time and time again that it's not sold on Tesla's Autopilot system, and it's surely hot and cold when it comes to Tesla as a whole. Added to this, its reviewers haven't been fans of the automaker's Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD) either. While it's still not capable of feature-complete self-driving, the system has seen many updates as of late. CR dives in to explain each feature and see if it actually works as promised.

Currently, you can pay an additional $8,000 for FSD (the price was just increased not long ago) when you purchase a new Tesla. It doesn't automatically get you a car that can drive itself. However, you do get the current FSD features, as well as the updates to those features, in addition to any new FSD features Tesla releases going forward. Recently, Tesla updated its cars to respond to traffic lights and stop signs. That update has also undergone multiple upgrades over a short time.

FSD also includes Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Parallel and Perpendicular Autopark, and Summon Mode. Tesla plans to release Autosteer on city streets next. So, what exactly does each of these features do? Better stated, what is each of these features supposed to do? Do they work as advertised all of the time? Most of the time? Sometimes? Never?

Many Tesla owners will tell you they absolutely love Autopilot and the Full Self-Driving features. Most do admit, however, that there are quirks. From what we've heard and seen, it seems the features definitely work as advertised, though they don't necessarily do so consistently. Consumer Reports tests give us an idea of what to expect as Tesla continues to tweak, update, and add to its Full Self-Driving technology.

Check out the video and then tell us what you think about Tesla's self-driving tech. Is it really that good or simply overhyped?