YouTube channel Two Bit Da Vinci features not one, but two self-proclaimed technology nerds. In our search for information about the upcoming Tesla Battery Day, their channel was on our radar. This is because they do their homework and they know what they're talking about. We've read, watched, and shared multiple stories speculating about the highly anticipated Tesla event, and now we just have to wait and wonder whose predictions are right.

People have been waiting for Tesla Battery Day for many months. It had to be pushed back a few times and is now scheduled to occur on the same day as Tesla's Investor day, September 22, 2020. Both events will have virtual components due to the pandemic. We obviously know Tesla is going to cover batteries, but what aspect, as well as how it will impact the future, is unknown.

Tesla could simply reveal new battery tech, such as a million-mile battery. Or, it could dive deep into its 'Roadrunner Project.' Perhaps the Plaid powertrain too? Will there be information about range, charging, and upcoming models?

According to Two Bit Da Vinci, the primary focus has to be on Tesla making its own batteries. Tesla's battery situation already puts it ahead of rivals, and everything the company does revolves around batteries. Of course, it makes sense to then show how those batteries will impact future projects like the Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Plaid powertrain, and even potential new models.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have a goal to produce less expensive EVs to expand their market. This all comes down to batteries as well. To make an even cheaper car, battery prices need to come down. In addition, it would help if more energy-dense batteries became available, so the car could offer enough range in a small package.

Check out the video to learn what the guys from Two Bit Da Vinci think. Then provide us with your Tesla Battery Day predictions in the comment section below.