Another great month for plug-in electric car sales in Norway is behind us. In August, some 7,585 new plug-in passenger cars were registered, which is 28.1% more than a year ago.

The plug-in market share for the second time in history crossed 70%, reaching 70.2% (the all-time record is 75.2% noted in March 2020). Taking into consideration that the additional 8.8% are conventional hybrids, only a fifth of new passenger cars are conventional.

Both BEVs and PHEVs are expanding year-over-year, although plug-in hybrids are doing so noticeably quicker.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 5,704 ( up 21.0% , at 52.8% market share) + 744 ‘used’ + 106 vans (105 new and 1 used)

( , at market share) + 744 ‘used’ + 106 vans (105 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 1,881 ( up 56.0% , at 17.4% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 7,585 (up 28.1%, at 70.2% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2020

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs: 38,614 (down 11%, at 48% market share)

PHEVs: 16,228 (up 49%, at 20% market share)

Total: 54,842 (up 1%, at 69% market share)

Models

The two best-selling cars in Norway in August were Audi e-tron (no surprise here) with 755 new registrations and Mercedes-Benz EQC, once again with a very strong result of 595.

The e-tron is also the top-selling model for the year (7,158 and 9% of all new registrations YTD) with a huge advantage over others.

The first Volkswagen ID.3 units appeared in stats in August, but the customer deliveries will start later this month.

BEV results already in our database:

Audi e-tron - 755

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 595

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (511 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (413 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

MG ZS EV - 281

Nissan LEAF - 270

Tesla Model 3 - 264 (total Tesla brand: 348)

Renault ZOE - 221

BMW i3 - 152

In August, Tesla finally had a higher number of registrations (348 total), but the big number (probably four digits) is expected in September.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD