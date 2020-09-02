The two most popular models right now are premium all-electric SUVs.
Another great month for plug-in electric car sales in Norway is behind us. In August, some 7,585 new plug-in passenger cars were registered, which is 28.1% more than a year ago.
The plug-in market share for the second time in history crossed 70%, reaching 70.2% (the all-time record is 75.2% noted in March 2020). Taking into consideration that the additional 8.8% are conventional hybrids, only a fifth of new passenger cars are conventional.
Both BEVs and PHEVs are expanding year-over-year, although plug-in hybrids are doing so noticeably quicker.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 5,704 (up 21.0%, at 52.8% market share) + 744 ‘used’ + 106 vans (105 new and 1 used)
- PHEVs: 1,881 (up 56.0%, at 17.4% market share)
- Total: 7,585 (up 28.1%, at 70.2% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – August 2020
Stats year-to-date:
- BEVs: 38,614 (down 11%, at 48% market share)
- PHEVs: 16,228 (up 49%, at 20% market share)
- Total: 54,842 (up 1%, at 69% market share)
Models
The two best-selling cars in Norway in August were Audi e-tron (no surprise here) with 755 new registrations and Mercedes-Benz EQC, once again with a very strong result of 595.
The e-tron is also the top-selling model for the year (7,158 and 9% of all new registrations YTD) with a huge advantage over others.
The first Volkswagen ID.3 units appeared in stats in August, but the customer deliveries will start later this month.
BEV results already in our database:
- Audi e-tron - 755
- Mercedes-Benz EQC - 595
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (511 total with ICE; mostly BEV)
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (413 total with ICE; mostly BEV)
- MG ZS EV - 281
- Nissan LEAF - 270
- Tesla Model 3 - 264 (total Tesla brand: 348)
- Renault ZOE - 221
- BMW i3 - 152
In August, Tesla finally had a higher number of registrations (348 total), but the big number (probably four digits) is expected in September.