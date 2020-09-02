Colorado-based Lightning Systems has announced that its 2021 battery-electric vehicles (and fuel cell vehicles) - Class 3 to Class 8 - will be 10 to 50% cheaper, and better equipped.

The lower prices are the result of business expansion as the company is moving from producing tens of vehicles per month to hundreds of vehicles per month.

That's really great news as the electrification of commercial vehicles is one of the most important tasks due to mileage and high emission of conventional versions of those vehicles.

New/updated features include quicker AC and DC charging, as well as higher payload due to lighter battery packs:

High-speed AC Level 2 charging

Faster DC fast charging systems

Enhanced telematics and new remote software management features for fleet managers and drivers

In-cab display enhancements in all vehicles

Improved range and payload capacity from higher energy density battery solutions

The company notes also that a combination of price reduction, new financing options and monthly operating savings of EV drive, the new commercials EVs are a cheaper option than ICE on a monthly basis.

Lightning Systems’ offer included all-electric versions of Class 3 vans to Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class 8 motor coaches, based on Ford Transit 350HD, Ford E-450, Ford F-550 and Chevrolet 6500XD:

Production capacity for some models in 2020 is still available. 2021 is already "partially booked".

Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems said: