Ahead of the unveiling of the ID.4, Volkswagen has released a new blog post about the exterior design of its first all-electric crossover/SUV.

The company highlighted three hallmarks of the ID.4: powerful proportions, flowing lines and sculptured rear.

Klaus Zyciora, the Head of Design for the Volkswagen Group, who designed the car together with his team, describes:

“The ID.4 represents an electric design evolution. Its exterior design is clean, flowing and powerful. It appears strong and self-confident in a new way. This is mainly due to the seamless, aerodynamic style of our ID. family, which we have transferred to the SUV segment for the first time with the ID.4. This means that gentle, soft transitions alternate with sharp, clear separating edges. The design looks as if shaped by the wind itself. At the same time, the modern look of the ID.4 can be seen by the characteristic headlights and the signature light between them.”

One of the most important elements of the design was to lower the drag coefficient to 0.28, to achieve a higher range (rear-wheel-drive version gets over 500 km / 311 miles WLTP).

"“The electric design evolution of the ID.4 also means that we have focused very strongly on the aerodynamics,” explains the Head of Volkswagen Design. The ID.4 achieves an excellent drag coefficient of 0.28. The most important factor for this is the flowing basic shape of the vehicle body and passenger compartment, which is significantly drawn in towards the rear. This is complemented by many precisely executed details. For instance, the bodies of the tail light clusters together with the large roof spoiler ensure that the air flow is cleanly separated."

The ID.4 will be produced in four plants on three continents (one in Germany, two in China and one in the U.S.), which suggests that it might become one of the highest-volume electric cars.

The unveiling is scheduled for late September and sales should start shortly afterward.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 Geneva Images