Volkswagen ID. BUZZ is one step closer to market launch in 2022.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is utilizing the summer break to completely remodel its manufacturing plant in Hannover, Germany to handle electric vehicles.
The company announced over 500 modernization and maintenance tasks to prepare the site for the production of the new Multivan (conventional ICE and hybrid) from 2021, and the all-electric ID. BUZZ from 2022.
Currently, the plant is producing facelifted T-6.1, which as an EV is available only through ABT, with 38.8 kWh or 77.6 kWh battery options.
The massive modernization will take a total of four weeks (the three-week break in production and one further week with a reduced level of production).
The MEB-based ID. BUZZ was previously shown in concept form (passenger I.D. BUZZ and commercial I.D. BUZZ CARGO).
We don't know much about the final production ID. BUZZ, but it might be closely related to the concepts, as Volkswagen is preparing to install a new bi-color painting facility for all three models (the T family, the new Multivan and the ID. BUZZ).
Volkswagen lists multiple measures carried out at the plant:
- Disassembly of Amarok machinery in the body shop, paint shop and assembly facility. Parts of the ID. BUZZ production line are being set up here in the future. This work affects in total an area of around 34,000 square metres.
- Construction and commissioning of machinery for the new Multivan in the body shop, paint shop and T production assembly facility.
- Disassembly of an old press line in the press shop: due to using the PXL (begun in 2015) and the modernisation of press line 100 (this year) an old press line is no longer being used and is being disassembled. As a result of doing away with the old presses and the increase in the energy efficiency of the existing machines in the press shop, CO2 is being cut by around 4,200 tonnes a year.
- Adaptation and alteration of the conveyor equipment inside the paint shop for integration of the new Multivan and in the assembly facility as a prerequisite for integrating the ID. BUZZ.
- Construction of a new bi-colour painting facility for current T family models, the new Multivan and the ID. BUZZ.
- There are some production lines on which from 2021 the T6.1 and its successor (with internal combustion engine and as a hybrid) will be produced simultaneously. This affects in particular processes in the assembly operation. During the works holiday numerous projects relating to the integration of these new aspects into the vehicle assembly process were completed.