The new 8th generation of the Volkswagen Golf has just received two plug-in hybrid versions: eHybrid "designed for maximum comfort" and GTE with additional power to match Golf GTI.

They are both equipped with the same 13 kWh battery (50% more than the previous generation GTE), but the GTE has more power than the eHybrid (180 kW vs 150 kW), which affected the all-electric range. In the case of Golf hybrid, it's up to 80 km (50 miles), while the GTE can get only up to 62 km (39 miles). It seems that both EV range numbers are stated for NEDC.

In Germany, prices (including 16% VAT tax; valid until 31 December 2020) starts at:

Golf eHybrid: €39,781.18

Golf GTE: €41,667.40

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid specs:

up to 80 km (50 miles) of NEDC all-electric range

870 km (541 miles) of total NEDC range

battery system output of 150 kW (204 PS)

TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) with 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox DSG and electric motor

Volkswagen Golf GTE specs: