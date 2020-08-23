Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of (Daimler Trucks), has announced a new model year version of the all-electric Fuso eCanter, which will get several new advanced safety features.

The list includes Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS):

The Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) detects vehicles ahead, as well as moving pedestrians, through the millimeter-wave radar installed in the front bumper. The AEBS activates braking and warns the driver when risk of collision is detected.

The Electronic Stability Program (ESP®**) constantly monitors the postural stability of the vehicle with a sensor and controls the wheels’ motor output and braking force when there is risk of rollover or skidding at a curve.

The Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) detects lane deviances through a white line recognition camera. When the vehicle deviates from a lane without a turn signal, the system emits an alert to the driver and displays a warning on the dashboard.

We were looking also whether it will get new battery/drive unit or whether the availability will increase, but it seems that the company still treats this model as low-volume, without any significant changes.

Sales of the new eCanter will start in Japan in August, and further introductions in Europe and the Asia Pacific region will follow later this year.

Since 2017, the company has deployed more than 160 units in selected markets in Japan, Europe and North America.

Gallery: Fuso eCanter

9 Photos

Fuso eCanter specs: