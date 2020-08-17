Comparing the latest footage from the Tesla Giga Austin (known also as Terafactory) in Texas, with previous videos from over a week ago, it's clear that this factory will not only be bigger but most likely built quicker than other Tesla sites.

The scale of work and the pace of progress is spectacular. In the latest videos from Jeff Roberts and Terafactory Texas, recorded on August 16, we can see activity everywhere and tons of construction equipment and trucks. Most recently, the first pile drivers appeared (around August 13) in the middle of this huge endeavor.

Soon. Tesla should reclaim the last remaining area of water and complete the leveling of the main part of the current phase of the project. On the other side, Tesla is removing smaller telephone poles.

This factory may be so big to handle multiple Tesla projects, not only the already announced Cybertruck, Semi and Model Y/3.

It's great to see such a big EV project, as it's the only way to lay the foundation for fast electrification on a big scale.

We also noted that Terafactory Texas' Randy has been confronted by security while filming from the outskirts of the property.

"Also worth noting is that this is the second trip in a row, in which I’ve been confronted by security while filming from the outskirts of the property. Long story short is that there was a lot of back and forth while I was in the middle of flying that made it extremely hard to concentrate. I noticed things when reviewing the footage that I would have normally stopped to watch closer, but I was seriously defending my rights to be parked on the side of the road to film and was just too distracted. The guard refused to leave and so he just sat there after telling multiple stories that were comical about what was really going on at the site and kind of acted like my babysitter until I finished."

Hopefully, he will be able to continue to record the progress and let's all support the channel so that Randy continues with the video footage.

Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas - summary:

